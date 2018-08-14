Tricon Capital Group (TCN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tricon Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group stock opened at C$11.68 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$9.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.70.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

