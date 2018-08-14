Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $284.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.45 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

