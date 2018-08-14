TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,242. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,467,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 707,964 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

