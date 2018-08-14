Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEGP. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tallgrass Energy GP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc bought 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,971.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TEGP stock remained flat at $$22.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

