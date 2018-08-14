Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,316,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,954 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,933,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,138,000 after buying an additional 365,412 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,706,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 319,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,011,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,716,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.