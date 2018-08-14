Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Spire Inc (SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Spire makes up about 1.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Spire worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $34,977,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Spire by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,004,000 after acquiring an additional 145,475 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spire by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,445. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Spire had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

