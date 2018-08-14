Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $44.41 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,439 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.47% of NiSource worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 286.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$26.15” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.40 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,132 shares of company stock worth $951,928. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 17,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,014. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

