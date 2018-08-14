Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 77,585 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,064,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 6.74% of BP Midstream Partners worth $148,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BPMP remained flat at $$21.10 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 519.05%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

