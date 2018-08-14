Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $68,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,132,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,503,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,833,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 14,894.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,749. The company has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $250,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $309,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

