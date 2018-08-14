Top Image Systems (TISA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Top Image Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.3549466544739 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TISA. ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Top Image Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Top Image Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 23,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Top Image Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Top Image Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Top Image Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

