Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Holdings Cut by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 472,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

