Titanium Transportation Group (TTR) PT Set at C$2.75 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$2.75 target price on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

TTR opened at C$1.95 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. Titanium Transportation Group had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of C$51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.63 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment in Canada and the United States.

