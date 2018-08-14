Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce sales of $87.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.69 million and the lowest is $86.60 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year sales of $354.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $369.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $373.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $429.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTS. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth approximately $9,572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 587.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 587,500 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 179.7% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 896,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 575,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 31.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 499,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

