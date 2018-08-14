TIGENIX/S (TIG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

TIGENIX/S (NASDAQ: TIG) is one of 512 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TIGENIX/S to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TIGENIX/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIGENIX/S N/A N/A N/A TIGENIX/S Competitors -2,880.10% -100.06% -29.21%

4.4% of TIGENIX/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TIGENIX/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIGENIX/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 TIGENIX/S Competitors 3356 10043 23448 737 2.57

TIGENIX/S currently has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 44.35%. Given TIGENIX/S’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIGENIX/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIGENIX/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TIGENIX/S $1.02 million -$84.57 million -2,099.00 TIGENIX/S Competitors $2.01 billion $136.32 million -8.61

TIGENIX/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TIGENIX/S. TIGENIX/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TIGENIX/S has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIGENIX/S’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIGENIX/S peers beat TIGENIX/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TIGENIX/S

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases. The company's lead product candidate is the Cx601, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients suffering from Crohn's disease. It also engages in developing Cx611, a clinical stage product candidate from its expanded adipose-derived stem cell-based (eASC-based) technology platform, which completed a Phase I study in sepsis and a Phase Ib/IIa trial for the treatment of refractory rheumatoid arthritis; and Cx621, which has completed a Phase I trial for the treatment of intra lymphatic administration of allogeneic eASCs. It is also developing AlloCSC-01, a product candidate based on the CSC-based platform, which has completed a Phase I/II study in acute myocardial infarction. The company has operations in Belgium, Spain, and the United States. TiGenix NV was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. As of July 3, 2018, TiGenix NV operates as a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

