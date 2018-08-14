ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a €28.70 ($32.61) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.62 ($31.38).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €20.08 ($22.82) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.