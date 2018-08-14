Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TRI opened at C$55.79 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$46.69 and a 52-week high of C$61.11.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

In other news, Director David William Ian Craig sold 9,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.30, for a total value of C$376,361.70. Also, insider Woodbridge Company Limited The purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,522.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,872 shares of company stock worth $1,695,463.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

