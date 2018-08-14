THL Credit (TCRD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

THL Credit stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. research analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other THL Credit news, CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 8,036 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,645.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 10,800 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 482,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 396,355 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 244,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

