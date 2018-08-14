TheStreet Upgrades New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to B

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 10.11%. equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,906,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

