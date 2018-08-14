TheStreet Lowers IAMGOLD (IAG) to C

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

NYSE IAG opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.80. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,959,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,020 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,001,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,142,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,575,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

