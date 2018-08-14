TheStreet Lowers First Foundation (FFWM) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFWM. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

First Foundation stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 12.87%. equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $196,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $89,884.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,203,225. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

