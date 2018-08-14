TheStreet Lowers Alexco Resource (AXU) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 662.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alexco Resource worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

