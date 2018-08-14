The ChampCoin Market Cap Hits $502,454.00 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $502,454.00 and $3,386.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The ChampCoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00247015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00144764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000115 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin’s total supply is 218,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,925,727 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The ChampCoin’s official website is thechampcoin.com

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

