Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

