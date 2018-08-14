TerraForm Power (TERP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Shares of TerraForm Power stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TerraForm Power has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.20.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TERP shares. ValuEngine upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TerraForm Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In bought 60,975,609 shares of TerraForm Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.