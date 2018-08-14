Tenet Healthcare (THC) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of THC stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,464,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,369,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 614,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 163.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 481,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,094,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

