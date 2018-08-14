Teligent (TLGT) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teligent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.
NASDAQ TLGT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teligent has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Teligent Company Profile
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
