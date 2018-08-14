Teligent (TLGT) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teligent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Teligent alerts:

NASDAQ TLGT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teligent has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the first quarter worth $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 225.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 83.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.