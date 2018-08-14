TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) & TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS: TKTCY) and TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and TalkTalk Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31% TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.12 $1.13 billion $0.44 20.80 TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TalkTalk Telecom Group.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats TalkTalk Telecom Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

