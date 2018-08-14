Telefonica (TEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonica’s FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefonica to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Telefonica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Telefonica by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

