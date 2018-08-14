Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Headlines about Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.687152282573 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOO. ValuEngine cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 10,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $288.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. equities research analysts predict that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

