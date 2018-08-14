TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Short Interest Up 32.7% in July

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,363 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 13th total of 806,802 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on shares of TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

TTGT stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.80 million, a PE ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.09. TechTarget has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,498,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,805.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,700 shares of company stock worth $11,239,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

