TechTarget Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TTGT)

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechTarget in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Fitzgerald now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechTarget’s FY2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $673.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.09. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 557,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,846,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,498,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,700 shares of company stock worth $11,239,486. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

