Tech Data Corp (TECD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. 6,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 338,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tech Data by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tech Data by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.