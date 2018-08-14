Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of United Continental worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 155.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAL traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. 11,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,000. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

