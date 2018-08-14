Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after buying an additional 327,470 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,380,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,941. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.69 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

