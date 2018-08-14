Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.81 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiserv by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 531,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 617,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,611,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

