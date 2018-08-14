Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $27.85 Million Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of E*TRADE Financial worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $119,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

