TD Securities Upgrades Bird Construction (BDT) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDT. Raymond James cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$7.80 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

In other Bird Construction news, insider Wayne Richard Gingrich acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,690.00. Also, insider Gilles Gerald Royer acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$309,960.00. Insiders have purchased 66,320 shares of company stock valued at $507,261 in the last three months.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

