TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,900 Shares of Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Teladoc worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teladoc by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,559,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Teladoc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,938,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,101,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,567,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,465,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 909,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,549 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $373,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,664,974 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teladoc to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Teladoc from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

