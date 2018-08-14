TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 850.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

