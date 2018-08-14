TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 247,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,556. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

