Target Co. (TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.35. Target reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Target by 88.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 26.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

