Targa Resources (TRGP) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.07.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,434 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4,599.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,070,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,308,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,607,000 after acquiring an additional 737,354 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.