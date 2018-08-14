Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,161 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 2.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.85% of Targa Resources worth $416,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6,191.4% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$51.76” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,708. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 2.02. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -846.51%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

