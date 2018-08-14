Tapestry (TPR) Trading 12% Higher on Earnings Beat

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)’s share price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.16. 13,670,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 3,102,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $130,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.