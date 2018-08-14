TAM Capital Management Inc. Takes $8.67 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 8.9% of TAM Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TAM Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,645,000 after buying an additional 1,405,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,346,000 after buying an additional 868,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,726,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,232,000 after buying an additional 340,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,097,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,358,000 after buying an additional 251,776 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

