Tailored Brands (TLRD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.01

News coverage about Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tailored Brands earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8802230160624 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Tailored Brands stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,916. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

TLRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,217.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

