SYSCO (SYY) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a $70.32 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,119,634 shares of company stock worth $206,384,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.