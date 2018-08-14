Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Releases Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

In related news, Director Gary L. Convis purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

