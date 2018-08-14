Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

