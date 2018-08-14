Synaptics (SYNA) PT Raised to $44.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.85.

SYNA opened at $44.37 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $6,921,210.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,636.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $20,193,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $400,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $4,130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6,201.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

